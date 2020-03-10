The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday morning they have sent six pitchers and four position players to minor league camp.

The pitchers being sent down are:

Thomas Hatch, Elvis Luciano, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, Hector Perez and T.J. Zeuch.

And the position players:

Catcher Alejandro Kirk, INF Patrick Kivlehan, INF Nash Night and INF Logan Warmoth.

The Blue Jays will open the regular season at home on March 26 against the Boston Red Sox.