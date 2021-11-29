OFFICIAL: We’ve signed the following free agents to Minor League deals with invites to #SpringTraining.



🔹 C Kellin Deglan

🔹 RHP José De León

🔹 LHP Matt Gage

🔹 RHP Casey Lawrence

🔹 OF Nathan Lukes

🔹 RHP David Phelps

🔹 OF Mallex Smith pic.twitter.com/fKkIzD1WG7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 29, 2021

José De León is a right-handed pitcher who made two starts and seven relief appearances for the Cincinnati Reds last season, keeping an 8.35 ERA while striking out 33 batters over 18.1 innings of work.

Matt Gage is a 28-year-old left-hander and he spent 2021 in the Arizona Diamondbacks system. He has a 4-1 record with a 4.14 ERA over 43 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.

Casey Lawrence is back for another season with the Blue Jays organization. The 34-year-old RHP went 8-3 last season with a 4.40 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A.

Nathan Lukes, 27, played all 85 of his games with Triple-A Durham last season where he batted .303 with 36 extra-base hits and 44 RBI for an .808 OPS.

David Phelps is a 35-year-old RHP who allowed only one earned run in 11 games with the Blue Jays last season. He posted a 0.87 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP before being injured in May.

Mallex Smith is 28-years-old and split las season between three different teams. He played in 35 minor league games, including seven with Triple-A Buffalo. Smith went 11-for-15 in stolen base attempts and batted .255.