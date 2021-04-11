The Columbus Blue Jackets traded captain Nick Foligno to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday as part of a three-team deal.

Columbus receives a 2021 first- and 2022 fourth-round pick from Toronto and retains half of Foligno’s $5.5 million salary-cap hit. The San Jose Sharks get a 2021 fourth-rounder from Toronto for taking 25% of Foligno’s salary to make it work on the Maple Leafs’ books.

Toronto also gets forward Stefan Noesen from San Jose.

"Given where we are right now, this move made sense for us as an organization and for Nick," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

"Really excited for the opportunity ! Bittersweet with how much has been invested in Columbus, but a chance to win a Cup is all you can ask for and I truly feel it’s a great group in Toronto. Now the work begins," Foligno said in a text message to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

It’s a similar trade to the one Columbus made Saturday by sending defenceman David Savard to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blue Jackets are stockpiling high draft picks by selling ahead of the NHL trade deadline after falling out of playoff contention.

Foligno, 33, has seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 42 games this season. He has been the captain of the Blue Jackets for the past six seasons.

“Nick Foligno has been everything you’d want in a captain, in a representative of your team and ambassador for your community," Kekalainen said. “His contributions to the Blue Jackets franchise and the impact he and his family have had off the ice is immeasurable.”

Foligno, whose father played parts of four seasons for Toronto, gives the North Division-leading Maple Leafs some grit and experience up front. They have failed to get out of the first round with this core.

