The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Trevor Moore from Injured Reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Moore has been out of the lineup since he went down with a shoulder injury, forcing him to miss 15 games.

The 24-year-old was tracking to return to the lineup on Dec. 17, but took a hit in practice and missed two games with an undisclosed injury.

Moore has two goals and five points in 21 games this season.

Toronto has loaned forward Adam Brooks and defenceman Martin Marincin to the Toronto Marlies.