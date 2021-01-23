The Toronto Maple Leafs have added forward Travis Boyd to their roster, he will travel with the team to Alberta for their four-game, Western road swing.

Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Leafs during the off season after playing three years with the Washington Capitals.

The 27-year-old appeared in 24 games last season for the Capitals and scored three goals with seven assists. He also played in four postseason games and scored once.

Boyd was selected in the sixth round, 177th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Capitals, he made his debut during the 2017-18 season.