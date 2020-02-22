What are the circumstances that would allow the Leafs to consider moving Barrie?

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are two of four teams among contenders for defenceman Zach Bogosian, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Assuming Bogosian clears unconditional waivers today, I expect he will wait until Monday to decide where he wants to play for the remainder of the season. Toronto, Pittsburgh, Carolina and Winnipeg are among the strong contenders. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 22, 2020

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes are also strong contenders for the 29-year-old defenceman.

Bogosian cleared unconditional waivers with the purpose of terminating the remainder of his seven-year $36 million contract that was set to expire at the end of the season. He becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team before Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Bogosian has a goal and four assists in 19 games this season.