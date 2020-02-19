Does losing Johnsson make it harder for the Leafs to make a trade?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson is expected to miss six months after undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced last week that Johnsson would require surgery on his knee and placed the initial timeline at a minimum of eight weeks.

The @MapleLeafs announced that forward Andreas Johnsson underwent successful knee surgery earlier today.



He is expected to miss six months. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 19, 2020

Johnsson injured his knee in a collision with teammate Kaspari Kapanen in the first period of the Leafs' 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars last Thursday.

The 25-year-old has eight goals and 21 points in 43 games this season, having missed 15 games earlier this year with a leg injury. He is in the first season of a three-year deal signed with the Leafs this past June and carries a $3.4 million cap hit.