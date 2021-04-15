Star forward Auston Matthews will not play Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets and is listed as day-to-day, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.

Keefe noted that the injury is similar to the hand and wrist injury from earlier this season, but doesn't expect him to miss much time.

Sheldon Keefe says the Matthews issue is similar to the hand/wrist injury from earlier, but not exactly the same



Stresses again that Auston isn't expected to miss much time



34 just testing it out this morning to see how he felt, which explains his quick cameo at the skate — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2021

Matthews was the first player on the ice ahead of the morning skate on Thursday, but left before the morning skate got underway.

John Tavares took Matthews spot in line rushes, skating with Mitch Marner and Alex Galchenyuk. Alex Kerfoot centred the second line between Zach Hyman and Ilya Mikheyev.

The 23-year-old Matthews has 32 goals and 21 assists in 40 games with the Leafs this season, his fifth with the club.