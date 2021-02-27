Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who has been dealing with a hand/wrist injury, will not play tonight in Toronto's game tonight against fellow star Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media this afternoon.

Keefe told the media the following in regards to how the Maple Leafs will be affected tonight playing without Matthews.

"We've already played a game this season without Auston against the Oilers. Putting John and Mitch together, they've got a long history of playing together and having Joe available today will give our whole group a boost."

With Auston Matthews out, here's how the Leafs skated at practice yesterday



Thornton - Tavares - Marner

Barabanov - Kerfoot - Nylander

Mikheyev - Engvall - Hyman

Petan - Boyd - Spezza @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 27, 2021

Matthews did not not participate in the Leafs practice on Friday. The Maple Leafs at the time said Matthews was day-to-day with the injury.

Matthews, 23, has 31 points (18 G, 13A) this season, and the Maple Leafs lead the Canada-only North Division standings with a record of 15-4.