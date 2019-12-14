Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie left early against the Edmonton Oilers and will not return, the team announced on Saturday.

Oilers forward Gaetan Haas' passing attempt went off of Barrie's leg in the first period.

Barrie immediately left after taking the shot. He came back during the next TV timeout to test out the ailment before heading back to the team's locker room. Barrie came out one more time before the second period, but went back to the room.

Acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche last summer, Barrie has three goals and 10 assists in 34 games. He is an unrestricted free agent after this season.