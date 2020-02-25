1h ago
Leafs D Muzzin (hand) leaves game early
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin left Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period with a hand injury, the team announced.
The 31-year-old left the game after blocking a shot with his hand, he had a goal in the game before exiting.
The injury comes just one day after he signed a four-year contract extension.
Muzzin was scheduled to become a free agent in July and carries a $4 million cap hit this season, the last of a five-year deal signed with Los Angeles in 2014. The extension will make Muzzin the Maple Leafs' highest-paid defenceman next season, coming in ahead of Morgan Rielly, who carries a $5 million cap hit through 2021-22.
The 30-year-old has six goals and 23 points 53 games with the Maple Leafs this season while averaging 21:43 of ice time per game.
The Maple Leafs acquired Muzzin, a Stanley Cup winner in 2014, from the Kings for Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi and a 2019 first-round pick on Jan. 28, 2019.