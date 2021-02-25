Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin will be out until at least mid-March with a foot fracture suffered earlier this month in an AHL game.

The Maple Leafs said Thursday the 20-year-old will be re-evaluated next month.

Sandin sustained the injury as a result of a blocked shot on Feb 15. in a game with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He played in one game with the Leafs to start the season and was later sent to the Toronto Marlies for the start of the AHL season.