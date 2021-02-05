56m ago
Leafs' Dermott will not play vs. Canucks
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says that defenceman Travis Dermott will not play Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canucks 3, Maple Leafs 7
Sheldon Keefe said Travis Dermott will not play tomorrow. Mikko Lehtonen will go in against Vancouver.— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 5, 2021
Keefe’s message to Rasmus Sandin: “Right now, it’s Mikko’s time.”
Mikko Lehtonen will draw into the lineup in place of Dermott.
The 24-year-old left Thursday's game in the first period with what Keefe described as a charley horse. He was absent from Friday's practice.
In eight games this season, Dermott has zero points.