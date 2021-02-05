Leafs' Dermott will not play vs. Canucks

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says that defenceman Travis Dermott will not play Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Keefe’s message to Rasmus Sandin: “Right now, it’s Mikko’s time.” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 5, 2021

Mikko Lehtonen will draw into the lineup in place of Dermott.

The 24-year-old left Thursday's game in the first period with what Keefe described as a charley horse. He was absent from Friday's practice.

In eight games this season, Dermott has zero points.