Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says that defenceman Travis Dermott will not play Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Mikko Lehtonen will draw into the lineup in place of Dermott.

The 24-year-old left Thursday's game in the first period with what Keefe described as a charley horse. He was absent from Friday's practice.

In eight games this season, Dermott has zero points.