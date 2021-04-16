29m ago
Hyman fined $5K for high-sticking Pionk
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk. The incident occurred in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday night.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday night. Hyman was assessed a minor-penalty with just under two minutes left in the third period for the infraction.
Hyman, 28, has 15 goals and 33 points in 42 games this season, while picking up 28 penalty minutes.