Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk.

The incident occurred in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday night. Hyman was assessed a minor-penalty with just under two minutes left in the third period for the infraction.

Toronto’s Zach Hyman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 16, 2021

Hyman, 28, has 15 goals and 33 points in 42 games this season, while picking up 28 penalty minutes.