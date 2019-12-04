1h ago
Leafs F Johnsson leaves game with leg injury
Toronto Maple leafs forward Andreas Johnsson left Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche with a leg injury, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Johnsson sustained the injury late in the second period when he blocked a shot from Avalanche defenceman Ryan Graves.
Following the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said he didn't think the injury was too serious, but stopped short of saying if and how long the forward may be out.\
Johnsson had 12 minutes of ice time with one shot on goal.