Toronto Maple leafs forward Andreas Johnsson left Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche with a leg injury, the team announced.

Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson will not return to tonight's game due to injury (leg). #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 5, 2019

Johnsson sustained the injury late in the second period when he blocked a shot from Avalanche defenceman Ryan Graves.

Following the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said he didn't think the injury was too serious, but stopped short of saying if and how long the forward may be out.\

Sheldon Keefe said Andreas Johnsson was too sore to return for third period tonight. Will need more information before making a determination on his health. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 5, 2019

Johnsson had 12 minutes of ice time with one shot on goal.