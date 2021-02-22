'He earns it every day': Tavares impressed with Matthews' focus

Frederik Andersen did not dress Monday night against the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury, the team announced prior to puck drop.

Michael Hutchinson will start in goal for the Maple Leafs versus Calgary tonight.



Frederik Andersen will not dress due to a lower-body injury.

#LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 22, 2021

Michael Hutchinson started in goal instead with Joseph Woll serving as the backup. Toronto dropped Monday's contest 3-0.

David Rittich stopped all 34 shots as the Flames snapped a three-game skid.

The 31-year-old Andersen has a goals-against average of 2.69 and a save percentage of 9.05 in 16 games so far this season.

The Leafs and Flames will be back in action against one another on Wednesday night.