3h ago
Andersen misses game with lower-body injury
Frederik Andersen did not dress Monday night against the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury, the team announced prior to puck drop.
TSN.ca Staff
Michael Hutchinson will start in goal for the Maple Leafs versus Calgary tonight.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 22, 2021
Frederik Andersen will not dress due to a lower-body injury.
Michael Hutchinson started in goal instead with Joseph Woll serving as the backup. Toronto dropped Monday's contest 3-0.
David Rittich stopped all 34 shots as the Flames snapped a three-game skid.
The 31-year-old Andersen has a goals-against average of 2.69 and a save percentage of 9.05 in 16 games so far this season.
The Leafs and Flames will be back in action against one another on Wednesday night.