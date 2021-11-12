Leafs G Woll to make NHL debut on Saturday vs. Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will make his NHL debut on Saturday when the team visits the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Friday.

Joseph Woll will make his NHL debut tomorrow night in Buffalo, Sheldon Keefe announces @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 13, 2021

Woll has appeared in three games for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League this season and posted a 2-1 record with a 3.38 GAA.

The 23-year-old was selected in the third round, 62nd overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Maple Leafs.

Woll was recalled on Nov 6 by the Leafs to replace Petr Mrazek, who was placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss approximately four weeks with a groin injury.