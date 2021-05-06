TORONTO — Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen returned from injury on Thursday to make a rehab start with Toronto's American Hockey League affiliate.

The 31-year-old Andersen, who had been out since March 19 with a lower-body injury, stopped 12-of-14 shots in 30 minutes of action for the Marlies in a 5-3 loss against the Manitoba Moose.

Andersen gave up both goals early in the first period before settling in. He split duties with Joseph Woll, as planned ahead of puck drop. Manitoba led 2-1 at the switch.

"He was great. Obviously, it's been awhile for him," said Marlies coach Greg Moore. "His attitude and his energy coming in was really positive. He was really happy to get into a game. Couldn't have asked for anything more from him. It was good for our players to see his professionalism."

Jack Campbell has emerged for the Leafs in Andersen's absence. Campbell was 15-2-2 with a 2.11 goals-against average and .925 save percentage heading into Thursday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto general manager also acquired David Rittich from the Calgary Flames at the trade deadline in early April to add some depth in net.

Andersen, who is in his fifth season with Toronto, could make two more starts while on his AHL conditioning stint. Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Andersen would be reassessed after Thursday's game.

Andersen was 13-8-2 with a 2.91 GAA and career-worst .897 save percentage in 23 games before going down with the injury.

The Moose extended their point streak to nine games with the win. Manitoba's point streak includes eight wins and a shootout loss.

Ty Pelton-Byce, Nelson Nogier, Jeff Malott, Dylan Samberg and Cole Maier scored for the Moose (16-11-3).

Rourke Chartier, Pavel Gogolev and Nick Robertson had goals for the Marlies (11-14-1).

The same teams square off again on Saturday.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.