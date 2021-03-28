The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Alex Steeves to a three-year, entry-level contract for the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday.

We've signed forward Alex Steeves to a three-year entry level contract for the 2021-22 season.



— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 28, 2021

Steeves played in 29 games for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season and posted 15 goals with 17 assists, earning him a place on the Big 10 Second All-Star team.

The 21-year-old appeared in 104 games during his NCAA career at Notre Dame and tallied 33 goals and 36 assists overall. He was part of the school’s 2019 Big 10 championship winning team.