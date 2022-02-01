'That's on us': Maple Leafs take blame as Campbell chased

Who should start in goal on Tuesday for Leafs?

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell lasted less than 10 minutes Monday night after allowing three goals on nine shots against the New Jersey Devils.

The Maple Leafs, who fought back to defeat the Devils 6-4, insisted the play in front of Campbell was a factor in the early goals. The 30-year-old has, however, posted a save percentage of .850 or lower in each of his past four starts dating back to Jan. 15.

"Jack hasn't played to the same level he established for himself," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the win. "But neither has the team in front of him.

"That's on us. That's not nearly enough. We've got a guy who battled for us and has been the backbone of this team."

Campbell, who will play at this weekend's All-Star Game, has a 20-6-3 record this season with a 2.35 goals-against and a save percentage that still sits at .923. He already has a career-high four shutouts this season, after entering the year with only four in 86 career games.

He allowed the first goal of the game just 46 seconds in against the Devils as Pavel Zacha beat him an uncontested shot from inside the left hashmark.

"Our start wasn't very good," centre Auston Matthews said. "We weren't ready from the start.

"Soup (Campbell) didn't play bad. We just gave them some Grade-A chances."

It's unclear whether the Maple Leafs will start Petr Mrazek, who recorded the win Monday, or turn back to Campbell when they face the Devils in a rematch Tuesday in New Jersey.