Leafs' Thornton: 'I can't wait to play tomorrow'
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton practised on the top line Sunday and said afterwards he can't wait to play Monday against the Ottawa Senators.
Thornton has missed the last 10 games with a rib injury. He has a goal and assist in five games with the Leafs this season.
"I think it'll be a big boost, especially with just the vibe in the room and the team morale," defenceman Morgan Rielly said about Thornton's impending return. "It's a bit more upbeat, a bit more happy if you will. He just brings a lot. He's a great player and he's got great leadership."