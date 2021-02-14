Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton practised on the top line Sunday and said afterwards he can't wait to play Monday against the Ottawa Senators.

Joe Thornton: "I feel really good now. I can't wait to play tomorrow." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 14, 2021

Morgan Rielly on Joe Thornton returning: "I think it'll be a big boost, especially with just the vibe in the room and the team morale. It's a bit more upbeat, a bit more happy if you will. He just brings a lot. He's a great player and he's got great leadership." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 14, 2021

Joe Thornton is in blue for practice today. He’s been in grey for previous practices.



The veteran is eligible to return after missing his 10th game yesterday with that rib injury. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 14, 2021

Thornton has missed the last 10 games with a rib injury. He has a goal and assist in five games with the Leafs this season.

"I think it'll be a big boost, especially with just the vibe in the room and the team morale," defenceman Morgan Rielly said about Thornton's impending return. "It's a bit more upbeat, a bit more happy if you will. He just brings a lot. He's a great player and he's got great leadership."