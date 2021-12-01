The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Kirill Semyonov on unconditional waivers Wednesday for purposes of contract termination.

The 27-year-old went without a point in three games with the Maple Leafs this season and has one goal and nine points in nine games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Semyonov joined the Maple Leafs in May on a one-year, $825,000 contract after eight seasons in the KHL.

He had 10 goals and 26 points in 60 games with Omsk Avangard last season.