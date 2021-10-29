Up Next

Morgan Rielly is staying in the Blue and White.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced an eight-year, $60 million ($7.5 million average annual value) extension for the blueliner on Friday.

The 27-year-old Rielly is the team's longest serving player.

Rielly news announced to team at end of practice @BarDown pic.twitter.com/MBuNDHjNHr — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 29, 2021

A native of West Vancouver, BC, Rielly was originally taken with the fifth overall selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors.

In his ninth season with the team, Rielly has appeared in 580 career games, ninth-most all-time among Maple Leafs defencemen. His 309 career points rank sixth all-time among Toronto blueliners.

Rielly has four assists through eight games this season.

Internationally, Rielly has represented Canada on a number of occasions and was part of the gold medal-winning squad at the 2016 IIHF World Hockey Championships in Russia.