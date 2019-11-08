Are 20 and 21-man rosters going to become more common in the NHL?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nic Petan and defenceman Martin Marincin both cleared waivers on Friday, along with Tomas Jurco of the Edmonton Oilers.

Petan, 24, returned to the Leafs lineup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings after a two-game stint with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He has one assist in five games with the Leafs this season and five points in two AHL games.

Acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last February, Petan has appeared in just 10 games with the Leafs since the trade. He has six goals and 25 points in 118 career NHL games.

Marincin is without a point in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season. He last appeared in the lineup on Nov. 2, which came after four games as a healthy scratch.

The 27-year-old appeared in 24 games with the Leafs last season and is a veteran of 208 NHL games. He has four goals and 30 points since debuting with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2013-14 season.

Jurco, a second-round (35th overall) pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2011, has two assists in 12 games this season, his first with the Oilers. In 213 career games with the Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, the 26-year-old has 22 goals and 52 points.