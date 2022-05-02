Leafs' Kase in, Bunting out for Game 1 vs. Lightning

'Difference maker' Kase gets the green light to jump right into Game 1

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase will return to the Maple Leafs lineup for Game 1 of the club's first round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, however forward Michael Bunting will not, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Per Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe …



Ondrej Kase is IN



Michael Bunting is OUT @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 2, 2022

Bunting, 26, was injured during the Leafs' 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on April 23 after being hit in the face with the puck and falling awkwardly in the aftermath.

The Leafs' rookie scored 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games during the regular season.

Kase, 26, hasn't played since March 19 and was diagnosed with a concussion in April.

The 6-foot forward had 14 goals and 27 points in 50 games this season