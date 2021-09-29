The NHL preseason schedule continues tonight as provincial rivals Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators face off.

The Maple Leafs (1-1) are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday while the Senators (1-0) recorded a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Watch the game LIVE at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN4/5, and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

On the Maple Leafs’ side of things, they’re going with a lineup that will see their stars rest tonight and give the players looking to fill out the rest of the roster an opportunity.

The @MapleLeafs roster for tonight’s pre-season game at Ottawa (7 p.m.) pic.twitter.com/PF0FqzT5k2 — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) September 29, 2021

On defence, Toronto’s top-four of Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, TJ Brodie and Justin Holl will sit, as Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren and Travis Dermott get a chance to play big minutes.

Up front, Josh Ho-Sang, Nick Robertson and Ondrej Kase are in. There is a spot open alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the top line while a second line spot is also up for grabs alongside John Tavares and William Nylander.

In net, Jack Campbell gets the night off in favour of Petr Mrazek and Michael Hutchinson.

For Ottawa, their lineup is mix between youth and veterans. While roster locks like Chris Tierney, Tim Stützle, Nick Paul and Connor Brown are set to play, 2021 second-round pick Zack Ostapchuk finds himself in the lineup.

The #Sens have announced a 23-man roster for Wednesday's preseason game at @CdnTireCtr against Toronto ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d3NhLr9D72 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 28, 2021

On the back end, Erik Brannstrom, Lassi Thomson and Jonathan Aspirot, all 22-and-under, are fighting for a spot on Ottawa’s defence.

The Senators are going with a young trio of goalies tonight as Filip Gustavsson (23), Kevin Mandolese (21) and Mads Sogaard (20) are all on the lineup sheet. Ottawa is still looking for a goalie to step into the backup role behind Matt Murray as they had five different goaltenders play last season.