3h ago
Leafs' Mrazek likely to miss time with groin injury suffered vs. Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek left Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins with a groin injury and is likely to miss some time, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.
TSN.ca Staff
Keefe also said after the game that they would have a better sense of the situation on Wednesday.
The injury occurred midway through the first period when Mrazek adjusted his positioning with the Bruins pressing in the Maple Leaf zone. After the puck cleared Toronto's territory, Mrazek motioned to the bench that he was injured.
Goaltender Erik Kallgren took over the Maple Leafs net in relief of Mrazek and the score was tied 1-1 at the time of the incident.
Mrazek, 30, has a 12-6-0 record with a .890 save percentage and 3.31 goals-average this season.
The 6-foot-2 netminder had won five of his last nine appearances.
Defencemen Justin Holl and Ilya Lyubushkin also left Tuesday's game against the Bruins, with the Maple Leafs announcing that both players would not return for precautionary reasons.