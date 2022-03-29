Leafs' Mrazek likely to miss time with groin injury suffered vs. Bruins

Mrazek getting comfortable in 'probably the hardest job in North America'

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek left Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins with a groin injury and is likely to miss some time, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says it looks like Petr Mrazek (groin) will miss some time ... they'll get a better sense of the situation tomorrow @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 30, 2022

Keefe also said after the game that they would have a better sense of the situation on Wednesday.

The injury occurred midway through the first period when Mrazek adjusted his positioning with the Bruins pressing in the Maple Leaf zone. After the puck cleared Toronto's territory, Mrazek motioned to the bench that he was injured.

Goaltender Petr Mrázek will not return to tonight’s game in Boston due to injury (groin). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 29, 2022

Goaltender Erik Kallgren took over the Maple Leafs net in relief of Mrazek and the score was tied 1-1 at the time of the incident.

Mrazek, 30, has a 12-6-0 record with a .890 save percentage and 3.31 goals-average this season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder had won five of his last nine appearances.

Maple Leafs defencemen Justin Holl and Ilya Lyubushkin will not return to tonight’s game in Boston for precautionary reasons. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 30, 2022

Defencemen Justin Holl and Ilya Lyubushkin also left Tuesday's game against the Bruins, with the Maple Leafs announcing that both players would not return for precautionary reasons.