Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies, who plays for the University of Minnesota, has yet to make a decision on where he'll play next season, but is leaning towards staying in school, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Knies and his University of Minnesota side where eliminated by Minnesota State in the semi-final of the NCAA's Frozen Four tournament on Friday.

Dreger says Knies has returned to Minnesota and is expected to connect with the Maple Leafs sometime over the next couple days.

The 19-year-old forward scored 15 goals and 18 assists over 33 games in 2021-22, his first season of NCAA hockey.

The Leafs selected the native of Phoenix in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.