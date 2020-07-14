The Toronto Maple Leafs replaced defenceman Timothy Liljegren with defenceman Mac Hollowell on their Phase 3 Return to Play roster on Tuesday.

The move comes one day after head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Liljegren was "unfit to play" in Monday's practice.

The 21-year-old rookie, who was selected 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, had one assist in 11 games this season.

Hollowell, 21, had three goals and 12 points in 34 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season and three goals and 13 points in 19 games with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers. He was a fourth-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2018.