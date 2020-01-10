What could the Leafs’ approach to the deadline be?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Martin Marincin to a one-year extension worth $700,000, the team announced on Friday.

The 27-year-old Marincin has appeared in 13 games for the Maple Leafs this season, and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Marincin was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a June 27, 2015 in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers after being selected by the latter in the second round (46th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.