Up Next

Up Next

Leafs 3-in-3: Best Dubas move? Ideal top four? Most impactful bargain buy?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed restricted free-agent defenceman Travis Dermott to a one-year contract worth $847,125.

The 23-year-old Dermott scored four goals and seven assists in 56 games last season.

Dermott was selected by the Leafs in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.