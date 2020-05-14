Clifford wants NHL season to resume regardless of playoff format

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Adam Brooks to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

The contract carries a $725,000 average annual value at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old Brooks has three assists in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season. The Winnipeg native appeared in 29 games with the Toronto Marlies scoring nine goals and 20 points.

Brooks was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of this season.