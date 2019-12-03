Leafs Ice Chips: Taking Rielly off top PP unit will 'free him up a little bit'

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Nick Shore on waivers Tuesday.

Shore has two goals and one assist in 21 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He has appeared in just one of the team's five games since Sheldon Keefe was named as head coach on Nov. 20, scoring against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 23.

The 27-year-old spent last season in the KHL with Magnitogorsk Metallurg, scoring three goals and posting 16 points in 37 games.

Makes sense that a forward had to go with Mitch Marner more than likely eyeing a return tomorrow at home against Colorado — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 3, 2019

Waiving Shore could open a roster spot for the return of injured winger Mitch Marner. Marner is eligible to be activated off of long-term injured reserve on Wednesday.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid and Joseph Blandisi of the Pittsburgh Penguins both cleared waivers on Tuesday,