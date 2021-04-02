Toronto Raptors' guard Fred VanVleet strained his left hip flexor and will not return to Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

50-point lead now, but Fred VanVleet is done for the night with a strained left hip flexor. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 3, 2021

VanVleet had played 19 minutes prior to leaving, scoring seven points, adding three assists and one rebound.

The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game this season, along with 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 43 games this season.