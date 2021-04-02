33m ago
VanVleet injures hip against Warriors
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet strained his left hip flexor and will not return to Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
TSN.ca Staff
VanVleet had played 19 minutes prior to leaving, scoring seven points, adding three assists and one rebound.
The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 20.1 points per game this season, along with 6.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 43 games this season.