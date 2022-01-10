VanVleet, Siakam 'working in sync' as Raptors hit their stride

For the first time in his career, Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 12.



West: Ja Morant (@memgrizz)

East: Fred VanVleet (@Raptors) pic.twitter.com/rzQk2XiwJ3 — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2022

VanVleet averaged 30.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and guided the Raptors to a 4-0 record.

In a win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, VanVleet registered 37 points along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double of his career.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was named player of the week for the Western Conference.

The 27-year-old VanVleet is averaging a league-best 37.5 minutes per game. On the season, VanVleet is averaging 22 points per game and is shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range.

The Raptors are on a six-game winning streak and sit seventh in the East at 20-17.