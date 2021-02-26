Feschuk: If you can’t get the haul of hauls for Lowry you keep him

As the Toronto Raptors look to rebound after dropping their last two games, conversely, they hope to hand the Houston Rockets their 10th straight loss Friday night in Tampa.

Watch Rockets-Raptors starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN4/5, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

Friday’s game marks the first matchup this season between the squads, with the Rockets fielding a much different team than in years past.

Former league MVP James Harden no longer anchors the Rockets — having been dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal in January. And fellow MVP Russell Westbrook, who the Rockets traded for ahead of last season, is now a member of the Washington Wizards.

Here’s what you need to know about Friday’s matchup between the Rockets (11-19) and the Raptors (16-17).

Rockets’ new additions

As compensation for Harden, the Rockets ultimately received two-time all-star Victor Oladipo after trading away some of the Nets players they received in the Harden deal to the Indiana Pacers. In the deal with the Wizards for Westbrook, the Rockets acquired five-time all-star John Wall.

Lowry rumour mill

Raptors star Kyle Lowry — whose current contract expires at the end of this season —has been the subject of trade rumours in advance of next month’s deadline, with the latest report stating that Lowry would prefer to play for the 76ers in the event he asks the Raptors to trade him.

Injuries

Raptors: None listed.

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

* The Raptors on Friday announced the signing of forward Donta Hall to a 10-day contract. He is expected to suit up tonight for Raptors 905, Toronto’s G-League affiliate, in their game against the Greensboro Swarm.