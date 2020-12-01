2m ago
Raptors name training camp roster
The Toronto Raptors named their 20-man training camp roster on Tuesday with individual workouts beginning around he NBA.
TSN.ca Staff
After losing the likes of Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in free agency this off-season, new faces include centres Aron Baynes and Alex Len as well as forwards DeAndre' Bembry and Alize Johnson.
Group workouts begin on Dec. 6 with the preseason starting on Dec. 11. Opening night is Dec. 22.
The Raptors will play their home games to start the season in Tampa Bay, Florida due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.
Training Camp Roster
OG Anunoby
Aron Baynes
DeAndre' Bembry
Chris Boucher
Oshae Brissett
Terence Davis
Henry Ellenson
Malachi Flynn
Jalen Harris
Alize Johnson
Stanley Johnson
Alex Len
Kyle Lowry
Patrick McCaw
Norman Powell
Pascal Siakam
Matt Thomas
Fred VanVleet
Yuta Watanabe
Paul Watson