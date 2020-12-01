What protocols will Raps be following during time in Tampa?

The Toronto Raptors named their 20-man training camp roster on Tuesday with individual workouts beginning around he NBA.

After losing the likes of Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in free agency this off-season, new faces include centres Aron Baynes and Alex Len as well as forwards DeAndre' Bembry and Alize Johnson.

Group workouts begin on Dec. 6 with the preseason starting on Dec. 11. Opening night is Dec. 22.

The Raptors will play their home games to start the season in Tampa Bay, Florida due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

Training Camp Roster

OG Anunoby

Aron Baynes

DeAndre' Bembry

Chris Boucher

Oshae Brissett

Terence Davis

Henry Ellenson

Malachi Flynn

Jalen Harris

Alize Johnson

Stanley Johnson

Alex Len

Kyle Lowry

Patrick McCaw

Norman Powell

Pascal Siakam

Matt Thomas

Fred VanVleet

Yuta Watanabe

Paul Watson