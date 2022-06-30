25m ago
Report: Boucher returning to Raptors on three-year deal
Toronto Raptors power forward Chris Boucher is returning to the team on a three-year, $35.25 million deal according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
TSN.ca Staff
Chris Boucher is returning to the Toronto Raptors on a three-year, $35.25M deal, his agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022
In 80 games last season, Boucher averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists and averaged 21.1 minutes.
More to come.