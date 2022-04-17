TSN Edge: Will injuries to Young, Barnes impact odds for 76ers/Raptors series?

Toronto Raptors forwards Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young, as well as guard Gary Trent Jr., are all doubtful to play in Game 2, according to head coach Nick Nurse.

Nurse believes Barnes, Trent and Young will be considered doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2. “It doesn’t look good for any of them.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 17, 2022

Barnes and Young did not participate in practice on Sunday as they await the status of their MRIs, while Trent Jr. was excused from practice due to a non-COVID related illness.

Thad Young had his MRI on his left thumb earlier today. He’s at practice but not participating. Team is still awaiting the results. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 17, 2022

Barnes, 20, suffered an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Raptors' 131-111 Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers after Sixers forward Joel Embiid stepped on Barnes' foot. Barnes needed assistance to leave the court and underwent testing on Sunday.

The Raptors rookie averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 74 games this season.

Young, 33, exited Saturday's game after suffering a sprained thumb during the first half.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists since joining the Raptors on Feb. 10.

Trent Jr., 23, has been ill all week, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, and was excused from practice on Sunday.

Trent’s been sick all week. Unclear how much he was able to practice leading up to Game 1 but he wasn’t on the court at all during the portions open to the media. Likely who Nurse was referring to last night when he was waiting on somebody to clear pre-game fitness testing. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 17, 2022

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 70 games this season.

Game 2 between the Raptors and 76ers takes place on Monday at 7:30pm on TSN1/3/4, TSN Direct, and TSN.ca.