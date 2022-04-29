Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has rubbished reports that he will succeed Mauricio Pochettino as Paris Saint-Germain manager as he attempts to secure a top-four place for Spurs.

The Italian says he's flattered, but doesn't think the rumours do anything positive for anybody involved.

"This situation makes me smile, but I think the people that want to tell something like this have to show respect for all the people that are involved in this situation and not invent fake news and tell a lot of lies," Conte said ahead of Spurs' home date against Leicester City on Sunday.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title, former Spurs manager Pochettino's place at PSG feels tenuous with the team once again suffering a humiliating defeat in the Champions League with a late capitulation to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter boss arrived at Spurs in November upon the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo and signed a deal that takes him through the 2022-2023 season.

"I think it is good that other clubs appreciate my work," Conte said. "But this is one thing. The truth is that I don't like when people try to invent news, only to speak or create problems."

Spurs currently sit fifth in the table, two points behind London rivals Arsenal for the final Champions League spot with five matches remaining.

Tottenham hosts the Gunners on May 12 in what could be a deciding fixture.