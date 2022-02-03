Tracy Fleury has cleared COVID-19 protocol and will return to lineup for Team Wild Card 1 against Northern Ontario Thursday afternoon at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Fleury's rink is 6-1 at the tournament while being skipped by Selena Njegovan.

Njegovan and Wild Card 1 clinched one of the three playoff spots in Pool A Wednesday night thanks to an 8-2 win over Nunavut at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay.

