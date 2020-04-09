Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks will headline the field of NBA, WNBA and NBA alumni in a H-O-R-S-E challenge beginning Sunday night on TSN.

Catch it beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on TSN2, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.

Other members of the field include former WNBA star and Naismith Hall-of-Famer Tamika Catchings, WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz as well as retired stars Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups.

ESPN's Mark Jones will serve as the event's host.

The challenge will be held in tournament format, with the quarter-final round happening this Sunday and the semifinal and final round taking place the following Thursday.

Sunday's quarter-finals will see Young take on Billups, Catchings face Conley, LaVine against Pierce, and, finally, Paul match up with Quigley.

State Farm will donate more than $200,000 on behalf of the participants to charities focused on coronavirus relief efforts.

Here is the complete broadcast schedule for the tournament.