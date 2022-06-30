Dropping Back with Dave: The Manny Show gets an encore in Edmonton

The Edmonton Elks are starting the University of Waterloo's Tre Ford at quarterback this week against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

He is also listed as the starting QB on team's depth chart released Friday afternoon.

Hearing from multiple sources that the #Elks are expected to start @treford_1 at QB this week vs #TiCats



Also hearing that #Bombers rec Nic Demski is expected to miss a couple of games (ankle). @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/eWjfoCeyIe — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 30, 2022

The 24-year-old rookie has appeared in all three of Edmonton's games this season but has only completed one pass for eight yards while rushing three times for 10 yards.

At Waterloo last season as a senior, Ford completed 139 of 219 passes for 1,170 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 667 rushing yards on 66 attempts over seven games.

Under centre for the 0-3 Elks through the first three games of the season has been Nick Arbuckle, who has struggled with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

Arbuckle, 28, is in his first season with Edmonton after spending his first two seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders and last year with the Toronto Argonauts.