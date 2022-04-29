Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has been handed a 324-game suspension by Major League Baseball under the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced on Friday.

The suspension is without pay and includes playoff games.

Bauer, 31, says he is appealing the suspension.

In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 29, 2022

Bauer has not pitched since June 28, 2021 and has been on administrative leave since.

More to come.