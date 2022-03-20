One of the top infielders available in free agency this winter is off the market.

Infielder Trevor Story is joining the Boston Red Sox on an six-year, $140 million contract, according to multiple sources.

Source confirms: Free agent Trevor Story is in agreement with the Red Sox on a six-year, $140M contract. First: @BNightengale — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 20, 2022

The 29-year-old turned in another strong season for the Colorado Rockies in 2021, hitting 24 home runs with 75 RBI in 142 games.

A two-time All-Star, Story combined for 72 homers and 193 RBIs during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He also led the league in both stolen bases and triples during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

A native of Irving, Texas, Story made his MLB debut back in April of 2016 and made history by hitting home runs in each of his first four games.

He was selected in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft by Colorado.