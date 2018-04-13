Phiipp Grubauer stopped 23 of the 27 shots he faced in the Washington Capitals' Game 1 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

That performance was not enough to guarantee him the start over Braden Holtby in Game 2.

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz said after the loss, in which the Capitals outshot their opponents 30-27, he wasn't ready to commit to his starter for Saturday night.

"Philipp's body of work was good," Trotz said. "I thought he was fine. We'll sit down, we'll reevaluate all the goals, we'll reevaluate our team and where we're at and we'll go from there."

Grubauer got the call for his first career playoff start after outplaying Holtby in the regular season, specifically down the stretch.

The 26-year-old posted a 15-10-3 record in the regular season with a .923 save percentage and a 2.35 goals-against average. Holtby received significantly more work in the regular season and posted a 34-16-4 record with a .907 save percentage and a 2.99 GAA.

A veteran of 59 career playoff starts, Holtby has a 29-30 record in the postseason with a .932 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA.