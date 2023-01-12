Beginning today with the SONY OPEN in Hawaii, TSN announces the acquisition of rights to PGA TOUR LIVE, featuring more than 4,300 hours of exclusive coverage from PGA TOUR events throughout the season. The acquisition of PGA TOUR LIVE supports the launch of TSN+, a new direct-to-consumer streaming product available on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

In addition to PGA TOUR LIVE, TSN+ includes coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES; new world-exclusive augmented NFL feeds for every playoff game and the Super Bowl; and the re-launch of the XFL, beginning Feb. 18.

TSN+ is available now for a limited-time free preview, and is ready to stream exclusively on mobile devices, tablets, and is available on connected TVs, including Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung SmartTV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. A full list of compatible devices is available at TSN.ca. Direct-to-consumer pricing and subscription options will be announced in the coming weeks.

TSN+ provides Canadians access to marquee live games and events that are incremental to the premium sports content delivered across TSN’s leading platforms, including:

- PGA TOUR LIVE, featuring more than 4,300 hours of exclusive PGA TOUR coverage, including the TOUR’s Hawaii events in January all the way through the FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS and into the fall. PGA TOUR LIVE includes four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day from PGA TOUR events. Coverage includes Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and the new Marquee Group, showcasing every shot from each player in one select group. PGA Tour Live was previously available as part of PGA TOUR’s paid subscription service GolfTV.

- Coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES

- A series of all-new, world-exclusive, augmented NFL feeds for every playoff game, including SUPER BOWL LVII, a companion viewing experience created in partnership with Genius Sports

- Live coverage of LALIGA SANTANDER, Spain’s top soccer league, as well as LALIGA 2

- NCAA Football and Basketball games in addition to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds

- Complete coverage of the 2023 XFL season, kicking off Saturday, Feb. 18

“We are excited to expand our PGA TOUR partnership and deliver PGA TOUR LIVE to Canadians with the launch of TSN+,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “TSN+ is the perfect complement to TSN, and we look forward to bringing more live sports and innovative content to Canadians.”

In addition, TSN+ lets fans go deeper into the sports they love from Canada’s Sports Leader, featuring live streaming-only coverage from a multitude of marquee sports properties:

- Grand Slam Tennis – Live streaming-only court feeds from all four Grand Slams, beginning with the AUSTRALIAN OPEN on Jan. 15

- NBA – Streaming-only games featuring US-based teams throughout the regular season, additional to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds

- F1 – Exclusive live companion feeds for each F1 race including Pit Lane, Driver Tracker, Timing Feed, Mixed On-Board Cameras, and unique in-car driver feeds

- NASCAR – Live coverage of practice and qualifying from NASCAR CUP SERIES and NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

- CHL – Live coverage of CHL games in addition to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds

- PHF – Live coverage of the PREMIER HOCKEY FEDERATION, featuring the biggest stars in women’s hockey

- AEW – Exclusive live coverage of Friday night’s AEW RAMPAGE

- NLL – Live coverage of the NLL regular season and playoff matchups

- Boxing – Live coverage of TOP RANK BOXING

The TSN+ programming lineup also features access to the TSN+ Doc Collection, an unmatched on-demand library of more than 200 acclaimed titles including UNINTERRUPTED Canada features, HBO documentaries, ESPN Films, and more.