TSN and Call of Duty® Team Up for Showdown THE NORTHERN BRAWL, Live Tonight on TSN’s Twitch Account

TORONTO (August 24, 2020) – Battle Royale! TSN in partnership with Call of Duty®, today announced a live event entitled THE NORTHERN BRAWL, a Call of Duty streaming event tonight (Monday, Aug. 24) beginning at 6 p.m. ET on TSN’s official Twitch account. Once the event concludes, a full recap video will be available on TSN’s official YouTube channel.

Hosted by DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE’s Marissa Roberto, THE NORTHERN BRAWL features BarDown’s Sam Gliserman, Corwin McCallum, and Jesse Pollock competing in an intense Warzone battle against “The Great North”, a team consisting of Olympic gold medallist hockey star Natalie Spooner, Toronto FC’s MLS CUP-winning forward Jozy Altidore, and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Hyman. The two teams go head-to-head in the video game to crown an ultimate champion.

The Call of Duty showdown promises equal parts hilarity and pinpoint sniper accuracy. The teams are evenly matched across skill levels, from “The Rookies” (Spooner and Pollock) to “The Heavy Hitters” (Altidore and McCallum) to “The Experts” (Hyman and Gliserman).

The partnership, led by TSN’s Brand Partnerships team, also sees TSN and Activision team up for social media integrations in promotion of THE NORTHERN BRAWL, with multiple spots in DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE, support on TSN’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as engagement from Gliserman, McCallum, Pollock, and Roberto’s respective Instagram accounts.

BarDown is TSN’s digital sub-brand and Canada’s fan-favourite online destination where sports meets pop culture. Fans can visit BarDown on Instagram and Twitter for compelling daily content including videos, live chats, podcasts, and the most viral-worthy moments from across the world of sports.