– National simulcast of THE RAPTORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE begins at 10 a.m. ET on TSN, CTV, CP24, and CTV News Channel, with special coverage beginning at 9 a.m. on TSN –

– Hosted by James Duthie and Lisa LaFlamme, coverage features TSN’s Raptors panel of Rod Black, Leo Rautins, Sam Mitchell, and Jack Armstrong, with several Bell Media talent reporting live from the parade route –

– Coverage will be streamed live on TSN.ca, CTV.ca, CP24.com, and CTVNews.ca –

TORONTO – After 24 long years, the Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA Champions following their Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors on TSN and CTV on Thursday, June 13, and to the victors go the spoils. TSN and CTV are pleased to carry complete coverage of THE RAPTORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE, airing in a national live simulcast today at 10 a.m. ET on TSN, CTV, CP24 and CTV News Channel, with special coverage starting on TSN at 9 a.m. ET.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can live stream all of the festivities on TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. Coverage of the parade will also be streamed live on CTV.ca, CP24.com CTVNews.ca, and simulcast on CTV News Channel and CP24 beginning at 10 a.m. ET. TSN, CTV and CP24’s digital properties will be on-site, capturing behind-the-scenes moments from the raucous streets of Toronto.

Parade coverage will be hosted by the all-star team of TSN’s James Duthie and CTV News Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlamme, reuniting the duo who worked together at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

The Raptors on TSN panel of Rod Black, Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer Leo Rautins, game analyst and Canadian Screen Award-winner Jack “The Coach” Armstrong, and former Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell will be seated at the analysts desk

Reporting live throughout the event are Josh Lewenberg, Kayla Grey, Dave Feschuk, Steve Simmons, and Bruce Arthur.

TSN’s Cabbie Richards and CP24’s Brandon Gonez will provide fan reactions live from the crowd, CP24’s Gurdeep Ahluwalia will be stationed in the VIP area, and CP24’s Pooja Handa will provide live one-on-one interviews with players and coaches

Bringing you live reaction from the parade route are ETALK’s Tyrone Edwards, THE SOCIAL’s Marci Ien, CP24’s Cam Woolley, and TSN’s Kayla Grey and Cabbie Richards.

The parade begins at the Princes’ Gates at the CNE at 10 a.m. ET, rocking its way through the streets of Toronto, where it will conclude at a rally at Nathan Phillips Square beginning at approximately 12 noon ET, where fans will hear from the newly crowned NBA champions.

TSN 1050 Toronto delivers live on-site coverage from Nathan Phillips Square throughout the day, beginning with FIRST UP with Michael Landsberg and Carlo Colaiacovo from 6-10 a.m. ET, and continuing with a special edition of OVERDRIVE parade coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET. TSN 1150 Hamilton and TSN 1200 Ottawa also carry TSN 1050’s coverage.

NEWSTALK 1010 delivers unique parade coverage, as hosts Ryan Doyle, Jim Richards, and former Raptors head coach Butch Carter will broadcast live from Nathan Phillips Square, starting at 10 a.m. ET. Several NEWSTALK 1010 reporters will be along the parade route, providing updates on the ground. Toronto Mayor John Tory joins the broadcast along with many other special guests.