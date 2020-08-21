The 2019-20 PGA Tour season is now closing out the back nine and preparing for its annual culmination: the FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS. TSN and CTV team up to deliver comprehensive live coverage of this series, the final three tournaments of the PGA calendar, beginning this weekend with the final rounds of the NORTHERN TRUST PRESENTED BY RBC, airing tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 22) and Sunday, Aug. 23 on TSN and CTV2, live from TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

The FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS consists of three compelling tournaments. The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings – points accumulated throughout the season – earn their spot in this weekend’s NORTHERN TRUST PRESENTED BY RBC. The field will then be whittled down to 70 players for the BMW CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY RBC at Olympia Fields in Chicago, and finally to 30 for the TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY RBC at East Lake in Atlanta.

The competition is heated, with a field that features the Tour’s only two-time winners of the FedEx Cup in Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, as well as the current FedEx Cup top-ranked Justin Thomas, the drive-crushing Bryson DeChambeau, and several Canadians in the chase for the title including Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, and Mackenzie Hughes.

TSN’s GOLF TALK CANADA hosts Mark Zecchino and Bob Weeks deliver insight and analysis of the tournament, including the favourites to win the FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS. The program tees up the network’s live coverage from TPC Boston on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8 a.m. ET on TSN.

TSN’s complete golf broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca/Golf. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app. French-language coverage is available on RDS.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.